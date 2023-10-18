Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham sets visit to Auburn

Auburn is set to host several visitors this weekend and one of them will be one of the best wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Five-star wideout Caleb Cunningham announced he would be visiting the Plains this weekend when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Cunningham is from Ackerman, Mississippi and this will be his second visit to Auburn this year after they extended him an offer in February.

He is the No. 10 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Mississippi.

Checking in at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, he is one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2025 class and someone nearly every program in the country will try to recruit.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a strong start with commitments from four-star defensive linemen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford, four-star edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

