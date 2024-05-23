Five-star wide receiver announces visit to Tennessee

2025 five-star wide receiver prospect Jaime Ffrench will unofficially visit Tennessee this weekend.

“I’ll be in Rocky Top this weekend,” Ffrench said.

Ffrench unofficially visited Tennessee on March 17. The Vols offered him a scholarship on Sept. 8, 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound five-star wide receiver is from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ffrench is a consensus five-star wide receiver and ranks as the No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 3 player in Florida.

Ffrench will officially visit Tennessee on June 13. He is scheduled to visit LSU on June 1, Miami on June 7 and Texas on June 21.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire