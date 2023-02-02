Five-star USC target Dylan Raiola set to transfer high schools

Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 2024 football prospect in the country, is in the process of transferring to Phoenix Pinnacle, his father Dominic said on Monday.

His younger brother Dayton, a quarterback in the 2026 class who played on the Chandler JV and varisty teams last season, will also make the same move.

Raiola came to Chandler (Arizona) after transferring from Burleson, Texas, and shot up to the No. 1 overall prospect ranking in the country, as established by every major recruiting outlet.

Through two seasons at the varsity level, Raiola has completed 64 percent of his passes for more than 5,700 yards and 54 touchdowns. Pinnacle, Raiola’s new school, played in the Arizona 6A state title game last season.

Raiola committed to Ohio State before his junior season, but after the season ended, he decommitted from the Buckeyes and reopened his recruitment.

His new potential landing spots are now Georgia, Nebraska, USC, and Oregon, per On3 Sports.

