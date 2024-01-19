Five-star USC QB commit Julian Lewis sets visit with Colorado

Colorado’s search for its class of 2025 quarterback has been picking up steam.

Less than one week after four-star gunslinger TJ Lateef put the Buffs in his top seven, 247Sports reported Thursday that five-star Georgia QB Julian Lewis plans on visiting Colorado next weekend (Jan. 27-28).

Lewis, who committed to USC in August, also plans on visiting Auburn this upcoming weekend and Georgia in early February, the report stated. While Lewis remains a Lincoln Riley pledge, he should be on flip watch moving forward.

After reclassifying from the 2026 class earlier this week, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis is now the second-ranked 2025 QB, per the 247Sports Composite.

Lewis’ first two seasons at Carrollton High School were nothing short of impressive. He was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year in 2022 and was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year this past season.

Colorado got in early on Lewis, extending an offer in January 2023, so that should bode well for head coach Deion Sanders and his staff.

