Five-star UNC football quarterback target set to announce top 5, commitment

The recruitment for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is set to come to an end in late March.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native will officially cut his list of 32 offers down to a top five on Friday. From there, Davis will announce his commitment a week later on March 31st to end the month.

Davis is a 6-foot, 202-pound quarterback prospect that has offers from some of the biggest programs in the country. Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia have all offered as has North Carolina.

But who is the leader going into next week?

As of right now, it looks like Michigan is the favorite to land the talented quarterback, holding six crystal ball predictions on 247Sports, including one from national analyst Steve Wiltfong.

Update: Providence Day QB Jadyn Davis will release his top 5 teams Friday at 5 p.m. He will announce his commitment one week later, on March 31 pic.twitter.com/tWsiFZuhRS — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) March 23, 2023

Davis is ranked No. 28 nationally, No. 2 quarterback and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He’s taken several visits including to North Carolina.

While the Tar Heels might crack the Top 5 on his lost, they are going to have to make up a lot of ground in a week to pull off this upset commitment.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire