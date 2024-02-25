Five-star UNC basketball target visits Gonzaga

As Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels continue to push through the 2023-24 season, recruiting is also still a focus of the program.

The Tar Heels will welcome in a top 10 class in 2024 headlined by two five-star recruits in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. But building on that class will be important for 2025. And one target high on North Carolina’s list is five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Harwell is a Mount Plesant, Utah native who has racked up 22 offers so far. Over the weekend, Harwell was on a visit as he went to Gonzaga to see Mark Few’s program.

Isiah Harwell, a 5-star guard and the 7th-rated prospect in the 2025 class, is in the building for his #Gonzaga visit. Has already listed Zags in his final nine w/ Alabama, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Idaho St., Texas, UCLA & UNC. This is the Pocatello native’s first official visit. pic.twitter.com/X33fEn9C95 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 25, 2024

Harwell released a top 9 recently, including Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA, Texas, Idaho State, Houston, Cal, Baylor and Alabama.

The shooting guard is ranked as the No. 7 player nationally, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 1 player in the state of Utah per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

It’s still early in his recruitment but it does feel like Gonzaga is the favorite right now. However, UNC isn’t too far behind and is a legit threat to snag him away from Gonzaga and land a big-time recruit.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire