Five-star UNC basketball recruiting target set to visit Blue Blood program

North Carolina has yet to land a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class but do have their eyes on a few big-name recruits. And two of them were recently on campus.

During Saturday’s win over Duke in Chapel Hill, the North Carolina Tar Heels hosted a few big recruiting targets. With five-star recruits Caleb Wilson and Jasper Johnson on campus for official visits, UNC did their best to try and impress the recruits.

Now, one of those recruits is heading to visit another Blue Blood program.

Johnson’s next stop is to Kentucky as he is visiting the Wildcats this weekend for an official. He’s one of the top shooting guards in the country and a top 10 player overall in the 2025 class, picking up 20 offers so far

As for his visits, Johnson has been on three visits so far adding Missouri and West Virginia along with North Carolina.

Following his visit to Kentucky, Johnson will then take a visit to Auburn the following week.

It’s tough to tell where things stand in Johnson’s recruitment as of now but it’s hard to see a scenario where Johnson wasn’t impressed with North Carolina’s visit that included him seeing them beat a rival in Duke.

