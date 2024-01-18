Five-star Texas A&M commit scheduled to visit Georgia

Five-star athlete Terry Bussey is currently committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. However, Bussey, who is the consensus No. 1 athlete in the class of 2024, is considering switching his commitment.

Terry Bussey is ranked as the No. 20 recruit in the nation and the No. 5 prospect in Texas. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete projects as a defensive back or wide receiver in college. Bussey played high school football for Timpson High School in Timpson, Texas.

The five-star prospect is one of the top remaining unsigned recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia football has signed all 28 of its commitments in the 2024 cycle. The Bulldogs aren’t in the mix for too many additional prospects in the class of 2024.

Terry Bussey has visits scheduled with Georgia on Jan. 26, LSU on Jan. 31, and Texas A&M on Feb. 2. Bussey’s final visits could play a large role in where he decides to sign National Signing Day, which is on Feb. 7.

Georgia may have somewhat of a roster crunch heading into the fall. The Bulldogs are in the mix for Bussey along with Alabama transfer safety Caleb Downs. Georgia’s scholarship situation could alleviate itself if the Bulldogs have several players exit when the spring transfer portal is open. Additionally, Georgia would ideally have a fourth quarterback on its roster, so that is another position to watch for the Bulldogs.

