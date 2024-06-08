Five-star TE reaffirms his commitment to Georgia

Five-star tight end recruit Elyiss Williams has confirmed his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Williams is one of two five-star recruits that is currently committed to the University of Georgia’s football program.

Williams has been committed to Georgia football since April 2023, but that is not stopping top college football programs from recruiting the elite tight end. Williams recently said, “I’m locked in, Go Dawgs!” and does not plan to go on any other official visits.

247Sports ranks Elyiss Williams as the No. 1 tight in the class of 2025. Williams is considered the No. 19 player in the nation and the fourth-ranked player in Georgia.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley played in key role in recruiting the five-star athlete. Hartley is the nation’s top recruiting tight end coach. He helped bring players like Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington to Athens.

Elyiss Williams plays high school football for Charlton County High School in Folkston, Georgia. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound athlete has excellent size. Williams also plays basketball. The Charlton standout has an invitation to the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game.

Georgia is on a roll in recruiting. The Dawgs signed the No. 1 class of 2024 and recently added a commitment from a five-star recruit in the class of 2025.

