Five-star TE Davon Mitchell includes the Oklahoma Sooners in his top 5

The Oklahoma Sooners have recruited as well as just about anyone in college football over the last year and a half. They’re in a great spot with a number of blue chip prospects in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. One of those prospects is five-star tight end Davon Mitchell.

Mitchell included the Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Miami Hurricanes.

“Oklahoma is a school I am familiar with,” Mitchell told On3’s Chad Simmons (On3+). I have been there four or five times, so I feel comfortable. The atmosphere is strong. I like the coaching staff and they always feature their top tight ends. Coach Brent Venables and coach Joe Jon Finley have really recruited me hard, so I have some strong relationships too.”

Mitchell also told Simmons that he plans on committing soon, though no timeline has been set at this time.

The 2025 tight end prospect has been tied to the Oklahoma Sooners for some time with crystal ball predictions and Rivals FutureCasts favoring the Sooners in his recruitment. Mitchell is the No. 2 tight end and No. 1 player in the state of California in the both the 247Sports composite and On3 Industry rankings for the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

There’s still a long way to go in the pursuit of Davon Mitchell. The Sooners are up against some of college football’s heavy hitters on the recruiting trail. Though Oklahoma’s in a fantastic position in the recruitment, fending off Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, and Miami is no small task.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire