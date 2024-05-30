Five-Star tackle sets visit with Ohio State

Ohio State has dialed up its recruiting efforts to an 11 and they have most recently nailed down a recruiting visit from a five-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025 from the state of Georgia in Josh Petty. He is widely considered a top five offensive tackle in the class and is projected as an immediate contributor level player.

A lot of negativity has been spread towards Justin Frye, and although I think it is a bit early to put him on the hot seat, he has been a common name coming up as next on the chopping block. His ability or lack thereof has been a storyline this off-season so sealing a commitment from a star like Petty would certainly ease those angry voices.

Florida State has been another school that has been fighting for the commitment of Petty, but his confirmed visit to Columbus on June 14 will tell us a lot about how he is feeling.

2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty

Has locked in a official visit to THE Ohio state This will be Petty’s second visit to Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/hPSXTlXe8V — Andrew Smith (@andrew_smith11w) May 29, 2024

