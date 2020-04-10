Five-star Sydney Parrish aiming to complete Sabrina Ionescu's "Unfinished Business"

One year ago, the Oregon women's basketball team barely lost in the Final Four to eventual national champion, Baylor.

The defeat prompted Sabrina Ionescu to forgo entering the WNBA Draft and rather return for her senior season in Eugene because of "Unfinished Business." She chose to return with the goal of bringing a national championship to Oregon.

Fast forward a year, the Ducks are ranked second in the country. Fielding the nation's best point guard, small forward and power forward, Oregon is poised to make a run for a title. But, the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the season and the college careers of Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally.

Unfinished Business would remain just that.

It appears our ‘unfinished business' will remain just that. Disappointed but I completely understand. I love & I hurt for my team❤️ pic.twitter.com/jL5LZ6ZwVT — Kelly Graves (@GoDucksKG) March 12, 2020

Or will it?

Oregon may be losing the three best players in program history, but they're poised to reload rather than rebuild with five different five-star recruits signed in the 2020 class, including the eighth-ranked player in the nation, Syndey Parrish.

In an interview with IndyStar, who named her the 2020 Miss Basketball award winner, Parrish talked about how the pandemic ruining the Ducks' season only pushes the incoming freshmen to complete their goal of winning it all.

It pushes the 2020 recruiting class. It's still unfinished business. We still need to get there. People are looking at us because we are the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. The seniors that left this year left a legacy. We have to carry it on. -Sydney Parrish

Story continues

Ionescu will be cheering on all of them from the WNBA, but will have a special place in her heart for Parrish. The triple-double queen formed a friendship with Parrish after she failed to make the USA Basketball youth national team.

She's just as good of a person as she is an athlete. I know that's hard to match. She couldn't be nicer. I wish people knew how great of a person she is, because I don't think some people know that. - Sabrina Ionescu

Parrish wants to follow in the footsteps of the GOAT, too.

That's a huge goal of mine. What she's done for the team, for her state of Oregon, her town in California, for college basketball in general, she's done things nobody has done before. I would love to do that. - Syndey Parrish

As a defending state champion, Parrish averaged 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game as a senior for Hamilton Southeastern High School.

She plans to enroll in Eugene in July.

Five-star Sydney Parrish aiming to complete Sabrina Ionescu's "Unfinished Business" originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest