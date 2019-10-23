Five-star status report: How 2019 offensive players are faring

Epsdis595g4fgffydq39

The 2019 recruiting class had 30 five-star prospects and we thought it would be a good time to check in on them. We start today with the offensive players.

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

No. 3 overall: Trey Sanders, Alabama

The skinny: Sanders was an extremely early commitment to Alabama, but then decided to re-open his process to take a look at other schools. After taking official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida during his senior season he again committed to the Tide during the Early Signing Period.



Sanders has a foot injury that will likely lead to a redshirt season.

Farrell’s take: This is unfortunate, because Sanders would have had a nice impact on Alabama’s offense this year behind Najee Harris and a few others. Alabama likes to use many running backs, and Sanders would have seen time for sure. However, with the passing attack being so potent, it’s unclear how many carries he would have gotten, so a redshirt year might not be the worst thing.

No. 4 overall: Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma

The skinny: Haselwood was initially committed to Georgia for more than a year, before re-opening his process during his senior season. Oklahoma, which his father attended, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia fought took-and-nail until he chose the Sooners at the U.S. Army All-American Game.



Haselwood has 15 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Farrell’s take: Haselwood has great size and body control and he’s been able to use that a little bit as a true freshman, but Oklahoma is so loaded with offensive weapons he hasn’t been called on that much. He’s going to be a star down the line, however.

