Five-star status report: How 2019 defensive players are faring

The 2019 recruiting class had 30 five-star prospects and we thought it would be a good time to check in on them. We continue today with the defense.

No. 1: Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU

The skinny: Stingley originally committed to LSU early in his high school career but then reopened his recruitment and considered several programs. The Tigers eventually landed his re-commitment over Florida and Texas.



Stingley has more than lived up to expectations this fall with 18 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups for the Tigers.

Farrell’s take: Stingley was the first cornerback to be No. 1 on Rivals.com for a reason and he’s living up to that billing early. He’s already been called the best player on the LSU defense and his future is beyond bright. He had the size, instincts, speed and strength to be the most polished high school corner I’ve ever seen.

No. 2: Nolan Smith, Georgia

The skinny: Smith committed to Georgia soon after his sophomore season. While he took a few unofficial visits afterwards, he never truly wavered from his commitment to the Bulldogs.



Smith has played in five games to this point, totaling eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He is often used in nickel and dime packages on third downs.

Farrell’s take: Smith was a dynamic pass rusher out of high school and a guy who could play linebacker or defensive end in college. He’s off to a solid start as a true freshman and more is expected as the season wears on. He’s the perfect hybrid at the college and NFL level.

