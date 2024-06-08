Five star Spain storm past Northern Ireland as Euro 2024 looms large

Spain scored five goals twice in a week as they stormed to a 5-1 win at home to Northern Ireland ahead of their Euro 2024 kick off.

La Roja beat Andorra 5-0 in Badajoz in midweek and they stepped up through the gears against Michael O’Neill’s team in Palma.

In their final game before the start of Euro 2024, Pedri opened his international account for Spain, with an early double.

The contest was killed off before the break with goals from Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz giving the hosts a 4-1 half time lead.

Luis de la Fuente opted for changes at the start of the second period, and Spain’s intensity dipped late on, before Mikel Oyarzabal came off the bench to net a fifth, and his fourth in two games.

The starting line up gave a hint towards de la Fuente’s thinking for Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia on June 15, but there are still questions marks over his defensive plans for the tournament.

Images via Getty Images