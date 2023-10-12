Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson cancels visits, is down to two schools

Tre Johnson seems to be winding down his recruitment with the five-star guard canceling the remainder of his visits.

The class of 2025 recruit is down to Baylor and Texas, with Johnson cutting programs Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas and Kentucky from his final list. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Link Academy (Dallas), Johnson is a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked a top-five player nationally by all four recruiting services.

He is the No. 4 recruit in the nation according to ESPN and for good reason. Johnson is a confident and creative scorer who has the ability to create off the dribble. He has a nice touch on his jump shot.

There is good range to his game and he is effective when posting up.

According to the On3 Prediction Machine, Baylor is the favorite to land Johnson at 38.2 percent. Predictably, it is Texas at second with 33.4 percent.

Top-five senior Tre Johnson will cancel the rest of his official visits and only consider Baylor & Texas moving forward, he tells @247Sports. He breaks down his latest thoughts on #SicEm & #HookEm: VIP | https://t.co/DPDYTwPwsn pic.twitter.com/qWcWMEu1EB — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) October 10, 2023

His father, Richard Johnson, played his college basketball at Baylor and Midwestern State. He is in the Hall of Honor at Midwestern.

