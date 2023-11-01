Five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell lists Gonzaga in final nine

Oct. 31—Isiah Harwell scheduled an official visit to Gonzaga last month and the five-star shooting guard reaffirmed his interest in the Bulldogs when he listed GU as one of his final nine college choices Tuesday evening.

The Pocatello, Idaho, native and class of 2025 prospect revealed his list on Halloween night, indicating he'll focus on Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Idaho State, Texas, UCLA and North Carolina moving forward in his recruitment.

The Zags seem to have a strong relationship with the former Century (Pocatello) High School star, who transferred to Utah's Wasatch Academy. Harwell has already taken an unofficial visit to Spokane, and the five-star prospect announced last month he would be taking an official visit to Gonzaga on Feb. 3 for a West Coast Conference rivalry game against Saint Mary's.

Harwell, who's considered a top-10 national recruit by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com, doesn't have any other official visits scheduled at the moment. Along with Gonzaga, he has also taken an unofficial visit to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard also lists offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Villanova and Washington State, among others.

Idaho State is the lone mid-major program to make Harwell's list, presumably because of his Pocatello roots and the fact his father Ron played for the Bengals in the mid-1990s.

Gonzaga has already hosted another top class of 2025 prospect, small forward Nik Khamenia, on unofficial and official visits. The Harvard Westlake standout, who is considered the 52nd-rated recruit in the '25 recruiting class, made an official visit to Gonzaga on Oct. 6 for Kraziness in the Kennel.