Five-star SF Andrej Stojakovic is down to four schools

One of the best basketball prospects in the class of 2023 is closing in on a college decision.

Five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic has narrowed down his recruitment to four schools. Stanford, Texas, Oregon and UCLA all made the cut for the California product. He has taken visits to each school but has no commitment date set in stone.

Stojakovic is listed as the No. 21 overall player in the nation and the No. 4 small forward according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is among the most sought-after players in the high school ranks with over 20 offers from premier college basketball programs.

His 6-foot-7 frame and versatile skill set make Stojakovic a threat to score at any level on the court. He has excellent body control on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Stojakovic broke down what stands out about each of his top schools in a recent interview with On3 Sports.

Stanford

“With Stanford, it’s plan A and a plan A. They have the biggest second plan of success after basketball.”

Texas

“Coach Beard and Coach Terry have been recruiting me extremely hard and have made it clear that I am their top priority.”

Oregon

“Coach (Dana) Altman and Coach (Kevin) McKenna have been recruiting me for quite a bit and we just connected on the home visit.”

UCLA

“It has so much tradition within and winning is ingrained into the players and staff. That’s why they are who they are.”

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire