Five-star safety Trey McNutt nears decision as USC waits

Five-star Cleveland Shaker Heights defensive back Trey McNutt had an outstanding visit with USC and could make a decision on his school very soon. USC recruiting is trying to build a lot of depth for the 2025 class, particularly on defense. This would move the needle in the right direction.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, McNutt ranks as the No. 30 prospect in the 2025 class.

McNutt finished the 2023 season with 61 tackles, three tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles at safety. On the offensive side of the ball, McNutt finished with 611 yards and 12 touchdowns a wide receiver.

He visited USC and Florida the last two weekends and will visit the Oregon Ducks soon. Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame are also considered top contenders to land the five-star prospect as well.

It’s not going to surprise anyone if he does end up at Ohio State, but I certainly would not say it’s a lock to happen right now.

Had a great time at USC sunday , thank you @LincolnRiley @CoachDee_USC for having me out! @uscfb pic.twitter.com/QhR1hWYVLN — Trey McNutt (@trey_mcnutt) May 23, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire