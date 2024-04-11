Five-star safety Trey McNutt names top schools

Five-star safety recruit Trey McNutt has named his top eight schools. McNutt is a talented prospect in the class of 2025.

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to Trey McNutt back in August 2023. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, USC, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oregon are McNutt’s top eight schools.

McNutt plays high school football for Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. The 6-foot, 180-pound safety is considered the No. 26 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 1 safety, per 247Sports. McNutt is the second-ranked recruit in Ohio in his recruiting cycle.

The five-star holds scholarship offers from numerous top college football programs. Trey McNutt has excellent speed. He runs track for his high school and is a good student.

As a sophomore, McNutt recorded 40 tackles, eight pass deflections, and one interception. The versatile athlete finished the season with 577 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns. He primarily lined up at outside cornerback and slot wide receiver in 2022.

In 2023, McNutt took his game to another level. The five-star prospect accumulated 61 tackles, 12 pass deflections and one forced fumble. McNutt racked up 611 total yards along with 12 touchdowns. As a junior, McNutt continued to play cornerback and wide receiver, but shifted to playing more snaps at safety. He continued to display his elite speed.

The Shaker Heights standout announced his top schools via social media:

NEWS: Elite 2025 Safety Trey McNutt is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 185 S from Shaker Heights, OH is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in ‘25 (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/fdhQL4DV6b pic.twitter.com/2MoqvzJmYT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2024

Georgia football is currently ranked in the middle of the pack in the SEC’s class of 2025 recruiting rankings.

