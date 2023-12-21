Five-star safety reverses course, changes commitment to Georgia from Florida State

Five-star safety K.J. Bolden changed a local narrative when he went public Wednesday that he had flipped his commitment from Florida State to Georgia.

Those who bought into a recruiting conspiracy theory that Buford (Ga.) High School players were steered away from playing in Athens received more ammunition Monday when Bolden’s teammate, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, announced he would play for Nebraska, not Georgia. Raoila spent one season at Buford after arriving from Arizona for summer workouts.

How much NIL money might have contributed to leading Bolden about an hour away to play for Kirby Smart and Georgia is hard to gauge. Bolden, who is the No. 16 prospect (and No. 1 safety) in the ESPN 300, has been at Buford since his freshman year, becoming a two-year starter at safety, wide receiver and kick returner. He becomes Georgia's third five-star – and 20th ESPN 300 – commitment in this class.

Bolden’s mother, LaKiesha Wright, addressed the curse after a Georgia fan mentioned it on X when Raiola’s official visit to Nebraska last weekend was announced. He committed to the Bulldogs in May.

"If you don’t know what you’re talking about be quiet," she replied. "Yall get on social media with craziness everyday." She asked what Buford has to do "with a player not wanting to attend UGA??? Kirby has a good relationship with our coaches at Buford. We are tired of yall honestly."

Bolden is the first Buford player to sign with Georgia since offensive lineman Josh Cardiello in 2013.

The Bulldogs signed 28 players Wednesday, the last being Bolden, and Georgia once again flexed its muscles as a national recruiting force, securing the No. 1 class. The Bulldogs landed the top-ranked prospects from Virginia, Tennessee and New Jersey and the No. 2 prospects in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Indiana, New York and Connecticut.

Signing Day’s spot on the calendar as a national holiday of sorts for those that live and breathe college football had been on the decline in recent years, but Bolden gave Georgia fans reason to feel good after the team’s three-peat chances ended when they were left out of the College Football Playoff.

The main event flipped from February to December and now is overshadowed by the constant churn of the transfer portal this month.

Losing Raoila to Nebraska was big news Monday (it was the third subject talked about on ESPN’s PTI), but more impactful for the 2024 Bulldogs was the announcement that starting QB Carson Beck is returning.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: On National Signing Day, Georgia football flips five-star safety