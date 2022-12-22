Five-star safety Peyton Bowen signs with Oklahoma after flip from Notre Dame to Oregon on signing day

One of the biggest shocks of Wednesday’s signing day came when five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Bowen delivered an even bigger surprise Thursday when he flipped once again, this time by signing with Oklahoma, a team that wasn't even represented among this two finalists the day before. He’s now set to join Denton (Texas) Guyer teammate and five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who signed with the Sooners Wednesday.

The past two days have been a roller coaster ride for Bowen.

There was a growing belief that the highly touted prospect would flip from Notre Dame to Oklahoma when he made his announcement Wednesday. Bowen attended the Sooners' defeat of Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 and continued to be recruited by the program in the days leading up to signing day.

But when the time came to choose, Bowen picked Oregon at his signing ceremony. Questions about his destination started to emerge house later when the Ducks never announced receiving his letter of intent. By the end of the Wednesday, where he would eventually wind up remained a mystery.

Bowen cleared the air Thursday with his announcement that Oklahoma would be his next home, while apologizing to both Notre Dame and Oregon for what had transpired.

“As I reflect on yesterday’s whirlwind, I recognize that I made some mistakes that I regret and I will learn from,” Bowen said via Twitter. “Oklahoma has always felt like home to me.”

Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family

Boomer Sooner ⭕️U!! pic.twitter.com/ERfET7lIyG — Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022

