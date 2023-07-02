Five-star safety KJ Bolden puts Auburn in final five, sets commitment date

KJ Bolden is one of the most coveted recruits in the country and on Sunday he trimmed his list of schools to five. The five-star safety will be deciding between Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, FSU and Ohio State when he announces his commitment on Aug. 5.

Bolden is from Buford, Georgia, and has taken several trips to Auburn. most recently for A-Day. He has yet to take an official visit to Auburn but has one set for Oct. 6, which is Auburn’s bye week. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is also expected to visit for Big Cat Weekend.

He is the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 safety in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Georgia.

Bolden is being recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff who have already teamed up to land three four-star defensive backs in A'mon Lane, Jayden Lewis and Kensley Faustin. While each one of them were top targets, Bolden would kick Auburn’s class to another level.

🚨NEW🚨 Five-Star Plus+ safety KJ Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) tells @ChadSimmons_ that he will make his college decision on August 5. Bolden will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia👀 Read: https://t.co/OXHtlEeCQJ pic.twitter.com/gS2fmhGwBR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 2, 2023

