Five-star safety KJ Bolden announces commitment to Florida State

Auburn football was in the running to land one of the most talented prospects from the class of 2024. However, it was a race where they came up short.

KJ Bolden, a five-star safety from Buford, Georgia, and one of Auburn’s top targets from the 2024 cycle announced his commitment on Saturday night. In a ceremony held at his high school, Bolden chose Florida State over Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Bolden spent his final weekend ahead of his commitment by visiting Auburn for Big Cat Weekend, and he admittedly almost committed to the Tigers. However, he wanted to use this past week to weigh all of his options.

Bolden said in an interview with On3 that he is excited about the way that Florida State will use him on the field.

“Coach Mike Norvell…after Coach (Willie) Taggart got fired, he took the job, and ever since then he told me he was going to rebuild that team up. I remember when Florida State wasn’t winning how they used to be winning, and he always told me ‘just trust in us, trust in us, we’re gonna get back to the top this year,’ and my junior year they went 10-3. They had a great season and coming into this season they brought a lot of returning players back, so Coach Norvell’s definitely flipped the program back to where it’s supposed to have been at the whole time. Florida State’s got great coaches, Coach (Patrick) Surtain, Coach (Adam) Fuller, they’re all important to the guys, they all know what they’re talking about. And the way they’re going to use me, I feel like that’s a great way to use me.”

Auburn’s day does not end on a sour note, as they celebrate the commitment of four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon. Solomon chose Auburn over South Carolina following a great visit to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend.

