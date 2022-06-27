Five-star safety Derek Williams commits to Texas

Five-star safety Derek Williams Jr. committed to the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back joins Arch Manning as the second five-star player from Louisiana to commit to Texas for the 2023 class.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna had the following to say about Williams:

Multi-dimensional run and cover strong safety or linebacker. … Projects as a high level multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level, could potentially be an all-conference linebacker within the right scheme fit.

This recruiting victory says a couple things. Not only can Texas battle with and win against SEC schools in recruiting, but they can defeat Nick Saban in head-to-head battles and defeat LSU for top players in Louisiana.

For Texas to reach its potential, they’ll need to get elite defensive talent. In Williams they get one of the best safeties in the nation. Pete Kwiatkowski will no doubt use his versatility as a featured role in his defense.

Williams is the No. 3 safety nationally and No. 3 overall player in Louisiana in the 247Sports composite.

