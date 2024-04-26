Five-star recruit Billy Richmond flips commitment from Kentucky to Arkansas

Less than 24 hours after John Calipari landed five-star high-school point guard Boogie Fland, another five-star player entered the fold.

Billy Richmond, the No. 25 player in the Class of 2024, committed to play for Arkansas on Friday, becoming the third former Kentucky commit to flip to the Razorbacks since Calipari left Lexington for Fayetteville earlier in April.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing, Richmond is the son of Billy Richmond Jr. who played for Calipari at Memphis. The younger Richmond previously considered the Tigers along with LSU and Alabama before picking Calipari.

Richmond follows Bland and wing Karter Knox as the first three commits in Calipari’s initial class at Arkansas. The Razorbacks also brought in Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-3 center who played with the Wildcats for half-a-season last year.

Arkansas had lost every scholarship player from its roster by the time Calipari was hired to replace Eric Musselman, who left for the same job at USC. Richmond’s addition provides the Hogs with four players in about two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire