Five-star receiver tells Ohio State fans to chill out

It is no secret that Ohio State football fans are “passionate” with few programs in the country having as much to say as Buckeye Nation. However, it is also no secret that a small minority of the fans take things too far. We may have another example of that with a recent recruiting pledge.

Jeremiah Smith is a 5-star wide receiver in the class of 2024 and he is currently holding a verbal commitment to Ohio State, but until pen meets paper, anything could happen, especially in regard to a teenager’s future — and Buckeye fans know it.

Smith gave his verbal commitment to Ohio State in December but is still planning on taking visits. He most recently scheduled a visit with an in-state heavy hitter, Florida State, and some Buckeye fans have expressed their disappointment through social media, prompting Smith to take to Twitter with a message to share.

Man Buckeye fans chill out — Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) February 23, 2023

Smith is 100% on the money with this tweet. Too many fans are over-the-line passionate about the decisions of teenagers. It is great to have pride in your program but laying off the harassing of high schoolers is a message we can all get behind.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire