Five-star receiver puts Ohio State in top 5 schools

One of the top receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle has narrowed his list of schools to five and Ohio State has made the cut. Carnell Tate shared his trimmed list via his personal Twitter account recently with OSU firmly in the mix. This isn’t a huge surprise as the Buckeyes have been seen as the frontrunners for Tate for a while now.

The Chicago, Illinois native now attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but clearly still has some ties to the Midwest. Tate actually took a visit to Notre Dame earlier this week, who also happens to be in his final five.

Others joining Ohio State and the Irish include, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. The crystal ball favors the Buckeyes, but now Ryan Day and Brian Hartline know who else they’re up against.

Tate is a five-star recruit and is rated as the No. 3 overall receiver in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Of course, Ohio State is still pursuing the No. 1 ranked receiver, Brandon Inniss. Even though Inniss is thought to be headed to USC or Oklahoma, never underestimate the persuasive powers of Hartline as he continues to attract the best receivers in the country.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.