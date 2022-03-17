Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava reveals his top five schools

On Wednesday night 2023 five-star quarterback Nicholas Iamaleava revealed his top five schools.

One of the nation’s top passers along with Dante Moore Jr (Michigan), Malachi Nelson (California, USC commit), and of course Arch Manning (Louisiana). The latter is the priority target but should the Manning family scion choose to head elsewhere, Imaleava wouldn’t be a bad option. However, if the Tide doesn’t add a quarterback they are in great shape as they signed five-star quarterback Ty Simpson in the 2022 cycle.

Imaleava recently discussed Alabama.“Bama was great last year, that was a camp and a visit,” he said. “Nick Saban actually offered me in his office at the end of the visit and that was a surreal experience for me. Even watching him, watching me throw was wild for me, and then to sit across from him in his office, I couldn’t put it into words. They have such a great program and watching Bryce (Young) do his thing this past year was special. They’re always in the playoff and get more guys drafted than anyone every year so what can you say, Bama is Bama, speaks for itself.”

Nico Iamaleava’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 3 2 3 Rivals 5 9 2 4 ESPN 4 24 4 4 On3 Recruiting 5 5 2 3 247 Composite 5 7 2 4

Vitals

Hometown Long Beach, California Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-5 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Attended Crimson Tide Camp on Jun. 7, 2021

Offered on Jun. 7, 2021

Alabama named top 12 on Dec. 25, 2021

Alabama named top 5 on Mar. 16, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Georgia

Miami (Fl)

Oregon

Tennessee

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 200 QB from Long Beach, CA is ranked as the No. 5 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 3 QB) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/k37IVDR14S pic.twitter.com/INMTJ7QpRw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2022

List

Story continues

Every QB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!