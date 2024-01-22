5-star quarterback George MacIntyre commits to Tennessee football

Tennessee football is keeping an important player in-state with the commitment of George MacIntyre on Monday morning. MacIntyre is a five-star quarterback and will be the foundation of Tennessee’s recruiting class.

He is a class of 2025 recruit from Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee).

MacIntyre is ranked the No. 15 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite. He is the third-best quarterback in the composite’s national ranking.

At 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, the pro-style quarterback gives Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel a very strong addition to what is already a strong recruiting class for the Volunteers.

The top-ranked player in Tennessee, MacIntyre’s addition gives Tennesee the tenth-ranked class in the nation. His commitment saw the SEC program move up two spots in the national rankings.

MacIntyre made his announcement on SportsCenter Next, then posted an NFL Films quality commitment video:

Home sweet home to me. pic.twitter.com/lPZ7Cvzyh5 — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) January 22, 2024

“This isn’t a decision, it’s a calling,” MacIntyre said in the video.

In a class that now stands at six commits, MacIntyre is the second recruit ranked as a four-star. He is the first in-state player to commit in the class.

He held offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Miami among others.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports