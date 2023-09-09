Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre attending Texas vs. Alabama football game Saturday

Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre plans to head to Alabama on Saturday for the biggest college football game in the country.

MacIntyre, who is the No. 2 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025, is taking an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and attending the Texas at Alabama game. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

MacIntyre is the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee for the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 13 overall. MacIntyre had thrown for 794 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions through the first three weeks of the Tennessee high school football season.

MacIntyre has more than 35 college offers, including Alabama. He attended Tennessee's season opener with Virginia last week at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel attending Brentwood Academy's home game in Week 3 vs. Christian Brothers.

MacIntyre is the grandson of former Vanderbilt football coach George MacIntyre.

