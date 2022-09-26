Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway reportedly impressed with LSU visit

The Tigers hosted one of the nation’s top signal-callers in the 2024 class for Saturday’s 38-0 shutout over New Mexico.

LSU is one of many blue-chip program vying for the services of [autotag]DJ Lagway[/autotag], a 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback from Willis, Texas. After his visit, he had positive things to say about the Tigers to On3’s Billy Embody.

Specifically, Lagway had praise for what he saw from the offense. He said the way the coaches used [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag]’ arm and legs was impressive, and they told him they thought he was a perfect fit for the scheme.

Lagway also met with coach [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag], who reportedly told the young quarterback that he wants to build a “powerhouse” at LSU around him.

A five-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite, Lagway is rated as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 30 overall player. He released a top 10 earlier this month that included the Tigers. There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Lagway, but Texas A&M leads the way on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, followed by Florida.

He wasn’t the only elite 2024 passer the Tigers had on campus this weekend. Julian Sayin, a five-star from Carlsbad, California, who ranks as the No. 2 passer in next year’s cycle was also in attendance. Sayin is Crystal Balled to Georgia, but he recently picked up a prediction from On3 for LSU.

The Tigers are in the mix for several of the top passers in 2024, and they will hope to come away with one of them.

[mm-video type=video id=01gdty51y1nrb7ss25xe playlist_id=01eqbz5s7cf4w69e0n player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gdty51y1nrb7ss25xe/01gdty51y1nrb7ss25xe-cd679e9a8a0dea4fd6528c8713a4ee3e.jpg]

[listicle id=58441]

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire