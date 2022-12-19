Five-star quarterback Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA

Highly-touted quarterback Dante Moore officially flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA, just days before the early signing period begins on Wednesday.

The five-star prospect from the state of Michigan appeared to be a solid commit for the Ducks until he took an official visit to UCLA on Dec. 9.

Moore originally committed to Oregon back on July 8, choosing the Ducks from over 40 other offers. However, after Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham — Moore’s main recruiter — left the program the head coaching job at Arizona State, rumors began swirling that Moore was going to look elsewhere.

Moore carries a five-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in one of the best QB classes in recent memory.

In his time at King (Detroit), Moore finished runner-up for the Michigan Gatorade Football Player of the Year award in both 2021 and 2022.

The 2023 class is getting juicy folks, especially out West. Stay tuned for more.

