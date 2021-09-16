Five-star quarterback Arch Manning to visit Texas during Oklahoma State weekend

No recruit has a bigger target on their back than Arch Manning. Even if he was not a five-star and the top player in the country, the last name alone would be enough to carry the pressure.

Every big-name school and then some is going to be fighting for Manning’s signature on national signing day in 15 months. A generational quarterback, the five-star could change the trajectory of a program instantly.

Manning recently caught up with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, talking about each school still in the race. Texas is in the thick of it for the 2023 quarterback’s recruitment and it’s because of his relationship with Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee.

Manning looks forward to returning to Texas for the Oklahoma State game on Oct. 16. He’s been talking to Steve Sarkisian and AJ Milwee as long as any other staff. “They’re just good guys, laid back people, personable, it’s easy to talk to them,” Manning said. “Explosive offense.” Manning added he enjoyed hanging with the Texas players on his last visit. “Hudson Card, he’s a really good guy,” Manning said. “Really just catting with the players because they spoke highly of Sark. It was really cool to see how that program is going to be up and coming.”

As things stand, Manning is the only 2023 prospect scheduled to be in Austin for the Oklahoma State game. Things could change soon.

Last time he visited campus, some of the top prospects in the country flocked to meet the Texas staff. Five-stars Anthony Hill and Rueben Owens joined, as did four-star WR Johntay Cook.

Outside of Texas, mainly SEC programs are in contention. Clemson remains the outlier alongside the Longhorns.

Manning also discussed his visit schedule for the rest of the season. Dabo Sweeney played host last weekend after being the first summer trip for the quarterback. Here is the rest of the schedule with opponents in brackets.

Sept. 17 – Georgia (South Carolina)

Oct. 2 – Alabama (Ole Miss)

Oct. 16 – Texas (Oklahoma State)

Oct. 23 – Ole Miss (LSU)

Story continues

*Of note, Eli Manning (his uncle) gets his jersey retired in Oxford the weekend Arch is visiting

On the 247Sports composite, Manning is the No. 1 player in the country. If they were to land the New Orleans native, it would be the second consecutive cycle where Texas has a commitment from a quarterback ranked atop the class.

Sarkisian will have to impress against Oklahoma State to have a serious shot at landing the five-star. Naming a full-time starting quarterback and excelling with whoever he picks may help his case too.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes, and opinions.