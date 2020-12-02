Five-star QB Ty Thompson, WR Troy Franklin, others still “locked in” Oregon after surprising decommitment

Five-star QB Ty Thompson, WR Troy Franklin, others still “locked in” Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There was big news on Monday that came out of the 2021 Oregon football recruiting class.

This time, instead of Mario Cristobal and the Ducks landing another highly-rated prospect to ‘Join the Flock,’ the class took a hit with a surprise decommitment from four-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson, who flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC on Monday.

Ware-Hudson was the fourth member of this cycle's class committing back in December of 2019. His brother is Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson.

He's the nation's No. 123 player nationally per 247Sports Composite Score and the nation's No. 22 wide receiver. He was going to be a part of the Ducks best wide receiver class of all time which included five-star Troy Franklin, and four-stars Dont'e Thornton and Isaiah Brevard.

Why the stellar wide receiver decided to decommit from Oregon to USC had a lot to do with what’s been happening in the world surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 football recruiting class dropped one spot in the national rankings from fourth to fifth.

While this did come as a huge surprise to many, then came the speculation and rumors of other members of this prestigious class also re-opening their recruiting or think twice about joining the Ducks.

Time to close the door on that right now.

Five-star quarterback Ty Thompson, five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin, four-star wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, four-star corner Jaylin Davies and several other Oregon recruits took to social media on Monday to assure Duck Nation of their status with the program.

im 1300% locked in on oregon💚 — ty thompson⛽️ (@ty_thompson7) November 30, 2020

Cmon yk im locked in!!! https://t.co/3T7sAqqevU — Troylul 🤑 (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) November 30, 2020

nothing im locked! https://t.co/uixHipVwNI — Donte “Mac11” Thornton Jr (@IamDTJ11) November 30, 2020

I swear today is National decommitment day 😂 why commit to a school if you ain’t gonna end up going there — Chief Keith (@KeithBrown2121) December 1, 2020

Y’all ready know I’m committed 900000000000% to the Ducks💚🦆😂 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ggRQpusM8J — Jackson Powers Light (@bigjax36) December 1, 2020

The flock is still very much hot for 2021.