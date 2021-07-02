Five-star QB Quinn Ewers discusses Ohio State commitment, flip from Texas

Texas fans will continue to have hope for Quinn Ewers until his pen hits the paper on national signing day with Ohio State.

The five-star quarterback was once committed to Texas throughout the Tom Herman era, but it was short-lived and he ultimately flipped to Ohio State. Since then, he’s vocally stated that he’s confident in his decision and there appears to be no strong sign that he would still consider the Longhorns.

For Texas, it was a major miss on generational talent in their own backyard.

Considering he’s the top quarterback in the nation for the 2022 recruiting class, it’s no surprise that he is currently competing in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, California with 20 of the nation’s top high school football signal-callers.

Ewers sat down with 247Sports national recruiting analyst Blair Angulo at the Elite 11 camp to discuss his message to young recruits who are considering Ohio State. Of course, the pressure from Texas fans was also brought up.

In regards to swaying other highly rated recruits to Ohio State, Ewers response was fairly simple and to the point. Winning matters.

I’ll just say, ‘Do you want to play for a national championship almost every year that you’re going to be here? Do you want to make the top four of the playoff bracket every year that you’re here?” Ewers said.

It doesn’t stop those around his hometown from trying to convince Ewers to reconsider his commitment and stay ‘loyal to the soil.’ When Angulo brought up the Texas topic, Ewers mentioned that he still comes across people who want him to stay close to home.

Yeah, definitely, some people in and around town. You know, but I’m pretty locked in with my decision right now.

It’s clear that it’s a long shot for Texas fans to land the first perfectly rated quarterback since Vince Young, but recruitments are truly never over until national signing day. Anything can happen.

In the meantime, the Longhorns will continue to put their best foot forward with 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning.