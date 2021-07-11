Five-star QB Malachi Nelson lists Oklahoma among top seven

Five-star pro-style quarterback Malachi Nelson’s commitment date is coming soon. He narrowed his final schools down to seven, including the Oklahoma Sooners. Nelson will verbally commit on July, 18. As one of the top prospects in the 2023 class, head coach Lincoln Riley is aggressively pursuing his potential next prodigy in Norman.

With the explosiveness of the program’s offense and Riley’s development of quarterbacks, it is no surprise that Nelson could be the next talented individual to command the huddle. He would be an addition to the stellar track record of landing the top quarterback every other year in the recruiting cycle. Spencer Rattler signed in 2019 and Caleb Williams followed suit in 2021.

Nelson has been productive at Los Alamitos High School in California, throwing for 1,513 yards and 23 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 2020. With superb arm-talent and decision-making skills, he could be the next signal-caller for Oklahoma. According to his crystal ball prediction, OU is his projected and desired destination.

Riley is hopeful he will be the next player to don Crimson and Cream. The Sooners have already gained several highly touted recruits in the 2022 cycle including defensive lineman Derrick Moore, defensive back Xavion Brice, offensive tackle Jacob Sexton, and defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings over the weekend.

Malachi Nelson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 four 5 No. 1 No. 2 Rivals five 2 – – ESPN four 2 No. 1 No. 3 247 Composite five 5 No. 1 No. 2

Vitals

Hometown Los Alamitos, CA Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on January 18, 2021

No official visit date listed at this time

Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Florida State

Louisiana State

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Southern California

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Malachi Nelson is down to these 7️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits⁣

⁣

The 6’4 190 QB from Los Alamitos, CA is Ranked as the #5 Player in the Class of 2023 (#2 QB)⁣

⁣

Nelson will announce his Commitment on July 18th. pic.twitter.com/Yb2HYr48H3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 11, 2021

