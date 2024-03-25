Five-star QB Julian Lewis shares thoughts on latest visit to Colorado

Class of 2025 five-star quarterback Julian Lewis made his second recruiting visit to Colorado over the weekend and was once again left excited about the Buffs.

Lewis, who remains committed to USC, spoke with 247 Sports (subscription required), about his latest trip to Boulder:

“Colorado has a lot of energy,” Lewis told 247Sports. “Coach Prime is super positive and motivating. Talking to coach (Pat) Shurmur and Shedeur (Sanders), they want me to make the best decision for me, but made it clear that I have the opportunity to play early.”

Clearly, CU head coach Deion Sanders and newly promoted offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur think highly of the 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback, but several other programs are also looking to flip Lewis. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports highlighted Alabama, Auburn and Indiana as other major contenders.

While Colorado landed a couple of intriguing transfer portal QBs this offseason, Coach Prime’s 2024 signing class didn’t feature any signal-callers, and the Buffs don’t own any 2025 commits. So, with current starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft, Colorado could deliver on giving Lewis early playing time.

