Five-star QB Julian Lewis reaffirms interest in Colorado

Class of 2025 five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis has seen almost every recruiting tactic in the book from the Colorado football program. Luckily for the Buffaloes, they seem to be working.

Lewis, the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2025 (247Sports composite), committed to the USC Trojans in August. Yet, his recruiting ventures have continued with the Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes and Indiana Hoosiers rounding out his top four schools.

In a conversation with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Lewis reaffirmed that the Trojans are still leading the pack. However, Lewis appeared to make CU a close second, saying, “Colorado is the biggest name popping right now.”

Wilfong shared the quote via X, adding that Lewis “loves Boulder.”

The Georgia native has already visited Boulder twice, but he’ll take an official visit to CU from June 21-23 alongside other highly-rated recruits.

Carrollton (Ga.) five-star QB Julian Lewis said he’s locked in with USC right now, but out of the next three (Auburn, Colorado and Indiana) he made it seem like the Buffs are best positioned and he loves Boulder. “Colorado is the biggest name popping right now!” https://t.co/w3A2FV8Pox — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 28, 2024

