Five-star QB Julian Lewis to visit Auburn

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting cycle and Auburn is starting to enter the mix for him.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the Carrollton, Georgia native will visit the Plains this weekend. He will follow that up by visiting Colorado and Georgia over the next two weekends. Lewis has been committed to USC and Lincoln Riley since August but recently reclassified to the 2025 class from the 2026 cycle and is exploring his options.

Lewis is the No. 9 overall player and No. 2 quarterback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Georgia.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has been incredibly productive for Carrollton High School, completing 65.9% of his passes for 7,212 yards and 96 touchdowns in 28 over his past two seasons. He was named the MaxPreps Freshman and Sophomore of the Year for his great work.

