Five-star QB Jared Curtis offered by Deion Sanders, Colorado

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders on Thursday offered Nashville Christian five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Curtis is the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the class of 2026 and No. 19 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-5, 226-pound dual-threat QB’s offer list grows even after announcing his 10 finalists of Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

He received re-offers from Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and Mississippi State this week. Oklahoma also offered him.

Curtis completed 180-of-321 passes (56%) for 2,522 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 543 yards and 13 TDs.

As a freshman, he completed nearly 60% of his passes last season for 2,285 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 481 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Eagles to a Division II-A state runner-up finish.

Sanders' biggest splash in the Nashville area came in December when former Summit stars and twins Keaton and Destin Wade joined the Buffaloes as Kentucky transfers.

Colorado went 4-8 in Sanders’ first season as coach.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 5-star QB Jared Curtis offered by Deion Sanders, Colorado for 2026 class