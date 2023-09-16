Five-star QB Jared Curtis out with illness as Nashville Christian rolls to first win

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis missed Nashville Christian football's first win this season on Friday night due to having mononucleosis.

“We’re not sure (when to expect him back). It’s one of those things, we’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully he can get back next week but if not, we’ll have to be ready without him,” Nashville Christian coach Jeff Brothers said after Friday’s 55-0 win over Mt. Juliet Christian.

NCS sophomore Bryson Holt was 9-of-12 passing for 192 yards and three TDs in Curtis’ absence. He also ran for 39 yards and a score.

“He had a great week of preparation and threw the ball well. He showed a lot of poise in the pocket and did a great job for us,” Brothers said.

Curtis is the No. 2 quarterback and No. 10 player nationally from the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s also the No. 1 overall player in Tennessee. He recently trimmed a long list of offers down to Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore threw for 2,285 yards with 27 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season. He also rushed for 481 yards with seven TDs. He threw for 192 yards in a 34-27 loss to Friendship Christian in the championship game.

Curtis is 47-of-83 passing for 549 yards with two TDs and three interceptions in three games this season.

Brothers believes he’s handled the team’s slow start well.

“There have been frustrations for a lot of reasons,” Brothers said. “He's maintained his positive attitude. We’ve got a lot of young guys and just need to keep improving.

“Even with a tough schedule you don't want to be 0-3. We just wanted to make sure we got our first region win tonight. Spirits have been good, practices have been good. We just weren’t making winning plays and had too many bad turnovers (the first three games). Tonight we kind of exorcized those demons and got the ball in the end zone.”

