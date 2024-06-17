Five-star QB Dia Bell announces commitment to the the Texas Longhorns

Under the guidance of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns have been among the best teams in the country when it comes to the quarterback position. Quinn Ewers is entering his third year as the starter for the Longhorns while former five-star Arch Manning eagerly awaits his turn.

The plan on the Forty Acres is for Manning to take over in 2025 as Ewers heads to the NFL. However, the succession plan as a whole is turning out quite nicely as Sarkisian and company just landed a commitment from five-star QB Dia Bell.

Bell is the No. 4 ranked QB in the Class of 2026 and is the son of former NBA star Raja Bell. Hypothetically, if Bell arrives on campus for the 2026 season that would likely give him a year to learn under Arch Manning as long as he doesn’t turn pro after the 2025 season.

The Fort Lauderdale native held offers from every major program, but the race was really between Texas, Ohio State, Penn State and LSU.

Quarterback factory just expanded in Austin Elite 2026 QB Dia Bell has committed to Texas Dia is the son of former NBA guard Raja Bell#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/D2p2s7YBjd — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) June 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire