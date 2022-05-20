Five-star QB Arch Manning sets official visit to Texas in June

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning and tight end Will Randle will be back in Austin this summer.

The Isidore Newman teammates have been no strangers to campus, but the two are now locked in for an official visit from June 17-19.

Texas has been a consistent player in both recruitments for quite some time now. Manning spoke on what stands out about Texas in an interview with On3Sports last week.

Maintaining the relationship with those guys (Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee); staying in touch over normal conversations has been good. The visit to Austin, we got to see practice and see what it’s all about. We sat in the quarterback meeting. It was fun to see how they interacted, and I’m excited to see what they can do this year. They got a few transfers from Alabama, and I think that offense can be explosive. Austin is a big city compared to the other two, so it reminds me a little bit of New Orleans. It’s a little weird, and they’ve got good coaches there.

This upcoming season will serve as a bit of a “prove it” year for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Texas needs to show the program is headed back in the right direction. Landing Manning would create a wave of recruiting momentum for other top prospects from the 2023 class.

Arch Manning and Will Randle will take their official visits to Texas on June 17-19. More on the Manning recruitment and on other 2023 targets in the Humidor (On3+): https://t.co/X1pi3M3OJa pic.twitter.com/BAIi5JjbaZ — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) May 20, 2022

