Five-star QB Arch Manning picks Texas over Georgia

Five-star class of 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns. Manning was one of Georgia’s top recruiting targets among the rising senior class.

Arch Manning is the top-ranked quarterback and the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023. Manning plays high school football for Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback will look to turn the tide for the Texas football program. The Longhorns have struggled in recent seasons and need to play better before they join the SEC.

Newman High School quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will not give up on recruiting Arch Manning, but the Dawgs face an uphill battle now. Manning is one of the most hyped recruits in recent memory.

Georgia still has a lot of promise at the quarterback position. The Bulldogs have Carson Beck, incoming freshman Gunner Stockton, and Brock Vandagriff waiting for the next opportunity in Athens. Stetson Bennett is expected to start for the Bulldogs in 2022 in what should be (barring injury) his last season with Georgia.

College football’s latest Manning announced his commitment to Texas football via Twitter:

