Five-star QB Arch Manning accounts for five touchdowns, perfect night in Newman’s 70-0 win

Another week, another dominant performance from five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

The competition that Isidore Newman faces may not be as tough as other high profile recruits, but Manning is doing exactly what he should be against his opponents. And then some.

On Friday evening, Manning recorded a perfect night in Newman’s 70-0 win over Fisher. He completed 11-of-11 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding on a rushing touchdown of his own.

For playing less than two quarters, those are monster numbers. Manning’s offense scored touchdowns on their first 10 possessions of the game and he has yet to throw an interception this season.

The nation’s No. 1 QB Arch Manning goes 11-of-11 for 4 passing TDs (188 passing yards) and one rushing TD in 70-0 win! 🔥 @NewmanAthletes pic.twitter.com/aIj4SuVOhe — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 9, 2021

The Manning recruitment is reportedly down to Texas and Georgia, with Alabama, Clemson and Ole Miss still in the mix. The nation’s No. 1 quarterback for the 2023 class will be in Austin for the Oklahoma State game on Oct. 16.

