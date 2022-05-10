Five-star QB Arch Manning opens up on his recruitment

No prospect in the 2023 class has attracted more attention than five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Despite his superstar name and coaches from all over the country fighting for his commitment, Manning likes to keep his recruitment close to his chest.

Sam Spiegelman of On3Sports caught up with Manning about where things stand with his top schools. Manning is coming off of spring visits to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, but he told Spiegleman that trips to both LSU and Florida are also in the works.

An official decision timetable does not seem to be set in stone just yet for the five-star. Manning is doing his due diligence before selecting his future home,

It’s kind of getting closer. I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.

Manning spoke about what stands out about each of his top schools in the interview.

Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Those coaches are all good guys. Alabama is a machine and everyone knows it. They practice hard, and they have dudes all over the place. They got a few good transfers and I’m excited to see that. Alabama has recently been able to have high quarterback play, so that’s been fun to watch and fun to look at in terms of making a decision.”

Florida

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

“I’ve had a few conversations with Florida. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Coach (Billy) Napier, so I might want to go check and see what they’re all about.”

Georgia

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

“I love coach Kirby (Smart), and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows; they had 15 players drafted. Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes, and it was cool seeing that.”

LSU

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

“Coach (Brian) Kelly knows how to win … He’s won everywhere he goes pretty much. I have a former teammate, Bo (Bordelon), so he’s going up there this summer. I want to check him out, see how he does in practice and I’ll probably go up there for a game.”

Texas

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

“Maintaining the relationship with those guys (Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee); staying in touch over normal conversations has been good. The visit to Austin, we got to see practice and see what it’s all about. We sat in the quarterback meeting. It was fun to see how they interacted, and I’m excited to see what they can do this year. They got a few transfers from Alabama, and I think that offense can be explosive. Austin is a big city compared to the other two, so it reminds me a little bit of New Orleans. It’s a little weird, and they’ve got good coaches there.”

