Five-star prospect says he plans to return for an official visit

A five-star Florida State commit recently told reporters at On3 that he plans to make multiple official visits to the University of Florida before the end of the 2023 season.

Venice High School cornerback Charles Lester III was on the guest list when the Florida Gators hosted the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday night, but Lester elected to skip out on the game.

Although the prospect is a hard commit to FSU, he still wants to walk the grounds and experience Gainesville again. Lester visited the UF campus in January 2023, but the victory over the Tennessee Volunteers has caught the attention of the 2024 graduate.

“They played against some good guys,” Lester said They couldn’t finish in the red zone, but overall, I like the people and what coach Billy is trying to build out here.”

Lester specifically likes how Florida head coach Billy Napier stays committed to starting young players on his defense, which ranks among the top 10 in the nation.

“I love seeing the young corners out there; the freshmen corners,” Lester said. “That’s what I pay attention to more because I know I will be in those shoes, so I try to look out for the younger guys.”

The class of 2024 recruit plans to return to Gainesville at least one more time before the in-state rivalry matchup between Florida and Florida State.

“I’ll be back. If I don’t make it to the game before FSU… I’m planning to be back before that game, but if not, I know for a fact that game,” Lester said. “And I should be taking a visit here in December.”

Lester is the No. 4 overall cornerback and sits at No. 38 on the national scale, according to 247Sports. He’s also been recruited by top programs such as Alabama, Colorado and Clemson.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire