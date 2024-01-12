Five-star prospect includes UNC basketball in top 10

With Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels putting together their recruiting board for the 2025 class, they are identifying their top targets. On Thursday, they took a step forward in their pursuit of a five-star prospect.

Power forward Koa Peat is among the top players in the 2025 class, holding a total of 30 offers. But he has now trimmed that list of 30 down to 10 teams that he will focus on.

Peat announced via Twitter that he is focusing on North Carolina, Duke, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas, Houston, Michigan, UCLA, and Kentucky moving forward in his recruitment.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ PF Koa Peat, the No. 4 overall player in the 2025 class, tells @On3Recruits he’s trimmed his 30+ offers down to 10 schools. Story: https://t.co/L17VZzGJ8m pic.twitter.com/RP02eUABWT — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 11, 2024

The list is full of good programs including the Blue Bloods plus both Arizona and Arizona State which are in-state programs.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Peat is a Gilbert, Arizona native who is ranked No. 4 nationally, the No. 2 power forward, and No. 1 player in the state of Arizona per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

