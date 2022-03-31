Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class.

Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott. The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard.

Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar Heels. Here is what he had to say about UNC in his recruitment:

North Carolina: “Their whole thing is playing somewhere I feel comfortable. They have had a lot of great players play there, a lot of great players at my position there. They want me to be the one to come in and follow them.”

In addition to UNC, he also talked about Florida State, Kentucky and South Carolina, all teams amping up the pursuit to land him.

The 2024 cycle still has a long way to go, and UNC has yet to have a commitment in that class. However, they do have Seth Trimble coming in for 2022 and Simeon Wilcher for 2023 at the guard spots. There is room for a talented wing like Scott to come in and stand out in Chapel Hill.

He’s already been on campus before and it does appear as if UNC is a team to watch in this race.

